Pedestrian fatally hit in Forest Park

Motorists stopped to give CPR to a 23-year-old man hit by a car in Forest Park late Wednesday, but he died at a hospital shortly after, police said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The incident appears to be accidental and remains under investigation, police said early Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Hamilton Avenue near Crest Road during rainy, low visibility conditions just before 9 p.m., police said in a prepared statement.

When officers arrived, they found a man down in the road "that had been walking in the lane of travel," their statement reads.

Motorists stopped to render first aid and to try to resuscitate him with CPR until medics arrived on scene.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital Fairfield "under CPR," according to police.

He succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Traffic accident investigators were called to the scene to take over the investigation and are expected to release more information sometime Thursday.

