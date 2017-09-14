Jackknifed semi reduces NB I-71/75 to 1 lane

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is causing major delays on your morning commute in northern Kentucky Thursday.

One lane is open on northbound Interstate 71/75 near I-275 in Erlanger.

A man was found slumped over the wheel of the semi about 5:10 a.m., dispatchers said.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Traffic is backing up in the area.

Kentucky 8 and northbound I-471 are suggested detours.

