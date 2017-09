When the Bengals take the field against the Texans Thursday night, their game faces will be on.

But before kickoff, the Bengals and Cincinnati will be showing Houston some love.

Houston continues to recover from the devastation brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

The Bengals, in partnership with the Red Cross, city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, will host "Help for Houston" fundraiser.

Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to donate cash at each entrance to Paul Brown Stadium.

Proceeds will go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Gates open at 7 p.m.

The game starts at 8:25 p.m.

BENGALS! I'm live at PBS this morning talking #ThursdayNightFootball and how you can help the victims of #hurricaneharvey Details on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tYV1V11aDZ — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 14, 2017

