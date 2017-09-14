Recipe: Amish country apple crisp

Lee Ann Miller with Walnut Creek Cheese was in the FOX19 Studio making apple crisp.

Ingredients:

2 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. rolled oats

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1-1/2 c. brown sugar

1-1/4 c. butter, cold

8 c. apples, peeled and sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Combine flour, rolled oats, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar. Cut butter into mixture until crumbly. Press half the mixture into a 13x9 baking dish. Cover pressed crumb mixture with apples then sprinkle apples with remaining crumb mixture. Bake at 350 for 55-60 minutes. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.

For more recipes go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.