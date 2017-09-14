Recipe: Pumpkin gems - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Pumpkin gems

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Lee Ann Miller was in the FOX19 Studio making pumpkin gems.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 box yellow cake mix

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

Icing:

4 oz. cream cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 T. half & half (optional if thinner frosting is preferred)

Directions:

Mix first 6 ingredients together. Grease mini muffin pans. Fill pans 2/3 full. Bake 350 for 10 minutes. Let set a couple minutes before removing from pan. Icing: Beat icing ingredients in order listed, add powdered sugar last. Ice muffins while they are slightly warm.  

