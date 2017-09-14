Covington man awaits word on Naples home after Irma

A Covington man who runs a local business spent much of this week nervously waiting to see if Hurricane Irma would damage his Naples town home.

Stan Dohan still remembers when Hurricane Wilma ripped through the Gulf Coast resort city back in 2005, severely damaging the airport and causing widespread roof damage to several homes and communities in East Naples.

He finally got word Wednesday that he was one of the lucky ones.

His home sustained some roof tile damage and a few minor issues. Otherwise, it was spared Irma's wrath.

"It came through pretty well, certainly a lot better than many people, so I am lucky," Dohan said.

"I certainly feel awful for the people whose primary residence and livelihood and jobs are effected."

The storm surge wasn't as bad as originally was predicted. A 7-foot surge hit Naples, which Irma passed over as a Category 2 hurricane.

Dohan is the president of The Allen Company in Blanchester. He is his family's third generation to helm the business.

Since 1959, The Allen Company has been a manufacturer/decorator of ceramic, glassware, acrylic, stainless steel, Tritan drinkware and hydration as well as its selection of Camelbak, Blender Bottle, and KORwater branded products.

Mug sales predict presidential race

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.