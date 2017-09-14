Harrison police veteran diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

A Go Fund Me page is now taking donations toward the medical bills of a veteran Harrison police officer suddenly facing one of the fastest-killing cancers.

"Marvin R. Gambill Jr.has Stage 4 pancreatic/liver cancer," his GoFundMe page states. "Without treatment the Doctors have advised of a 6 to 9 month life expectancy.

"Marvin will be starting chemotherapy next week and the medical bills will begin rolling in.

"Your donations will help with those bills along with providing Marvin and his wife Donna some cushion to enjoy life. Thank you for your generosity."

The page raised $1,770 toward a $10,000 goal as of Thursday morning.

Pancreatic cancer is especially deadly because it so often is not diagnosed until it's in late stages, according to the American Cancer Society.

Gambill is scheduled to begin chemotherapy Monday and is still showing up for work everyday.

He is at work Thursday and attending court, according to the police department.

Word of Gambill's illness comes on the heels of a similar one for a veteran Hamilton County sheriff's deputy, Mike Ware.

He was told last week he has pancreatic and liver cancer and begins chemotherapy on Monday.

Another veteran Hamilton County sheriff's deputy, Tony Kelly has been battling cancer for two years. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Mantel Cell Lymphoma.

During a recent doctor's visit, he learned his cancer has spread to his lymph nodes, stomach and liver.

