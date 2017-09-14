Coroner's Office: 2 elderly men die in separate tractor rollover accidents

Two elderly men died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center Wednesday from life-threatening injuries in separate tractor rollover accidents, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

A medical helicopter flew Henry Arthur, 78, of Versailles, Indiana, to the hospital nearly two weeks ago, a coroner's spokesman said.

He was hurt in a tractor rollover accident Aug. 30 at his home in the 2200 block of West County Road 250 South, records show.

Dennis Wilhelm, 75, of Fairfield, arrived at the hospital Sunday after a tractor rollover accident at his residence in the 1500 block of Crestwood Lane, according to the coroner's office.

Foul play is not suspected in either case. They are considered tragic accidents, the coroner's spokesman said.

