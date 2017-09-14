Search for man accused of "fiercely" beating robbery victim

Investigators are asking for help to identify a man accused of beating and robbing another man.

It happened on September 10 on Hamilton Avenue.

Cincinnati Police said the victim was walking home when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded his cell phone.

The suspect had a knife and the victim tried to run away, fearing for his safety.

The suspect chased and caught up with the victim, "then fiercely beat the victim and eventually took the victim's cell phone," said police.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

