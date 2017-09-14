Cincinnati Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Cincinnati Police have issued an alert for a missing child.

Vadaisha Lawrence was last seen on Monday at 8:30 a.m. when she was dropped off at school.

The 13-year-old is 5'4" and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she left on foot heading to an unknown destination.

She may be using her school bus card to get around.

Lawrence has good physical and mental health and is not a hazard to police, investigators said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

