Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla

Visitors at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden may see a new face at Gorilla World.

Mshindi (ma-shin-dee) was relocated from the Louisville Zoo and is starting to make himself at home in the outdoor habitat.

"We worked closely with Louisville Zoo's gorilla staff to learn Mshindi's trained behaviors for body presentations and health exams and to get familiar with his likes and dislikes," said Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo's Curator of Primates.

The 29-year-old Western Lowland Silverback will be eventually joined by females Chewie, 21, and Mara, 22, after the three are introduced behind the scenes.

The zoo says the gorilla groups will rotate outside daily until Gorilla World closes on October 3 for final renovations on the new indoor habitat.

The Gorilla World expansion project is on track to be complete later this fall.

Mshindi is the first animal to be added to the gorilla habitat since Harambe's death.

The 17-year-old gorilla was shot and killed after a 3-year-old boy fell into the animal's enclosure in May of 2016.

