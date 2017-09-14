WATCH LIVE: Rivals Miami and UC meet to battle for the Victory Bell

The University of Cincinnati and Miami University are meeting for the annual Victory Bell football series.

Mobile users can watch the game live at this link.

The game begins at 8 p.m.

This is one of the longest lasting collegiate football rivalries. It dates to 1888 as the first football game played in Ohio.

Miami is looking to win their second straight home game, while taking back the Victory Bell.

Miami holds the all-time series but the Bearcats have won the last 11 meetings. Both teams are 1-1, with Cincinnati coming off a loss against the University of Michigan last weekend (36-14).

