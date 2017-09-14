Suspect accused of stealing prescription drugs, fleeing police

Police are asking for help to locate a wanted man.

Jonathan Elisha Ramsey is facing charges of Felony Theft of Dangerous Drugs and Obstructing Official Business.

Deer Park Police said he stole prescription medications on Thursday.

When officers attempted to make contact with him in the 3900 block of Hemphill Way, he took off.

Ramsey was then located on Moss Court, and fled once again from officers.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information on Ramsey's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Deer Park Police Department at (513) 791-8056.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.