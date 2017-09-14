Want to be a pilot? Don't have experience? Try JetBlue

If you're more comfortable in the front of the plane -- like in the cockpit -- JetBlue is looking for someone like you.

The company is seeking 22 pilots this month, no experience necessary.

Yes, JetBlue is accepting applications from people who have never flown an airplane. They offer a four-year training program to turn wannabes into real pilots. The only catch? You have to have a high school diploma or GED, be at least 23, and be a legal citizen.

You have until Sept. 30 to apply.

Last year, the company received 1,500 applications in the first week.

If you're interested, click or tap here.

