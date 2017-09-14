Bengals continue to struggle on offense, lose to Texans on TNF

The boo birds were out early Thursday night as the Bengals took on the Texans.

The first drive ended in a punt.

And they are booing — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 15, 2017

And things didn't improve much from there.

And they are booing LOUDER — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 15, 2017

The offensive struggles continued for Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati offense, as they were kept out of the end zone for the second week in a row.

Andy Dalton isn't missing by an inch. It's a mile.



This is bizarre — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 15, 2017

Houston won by a score of 13-9 in rookie QB Deshaun Watson's first start. Watson rushed for a long TD in the contest.

The Bengals fell to 0-2. They take on the Packers on Sept. 24 in Green Bay.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.