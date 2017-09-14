Bengals continue to struggle on offense, lose to Texans on TNF - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bengals continue to struggle on offense, lose to Texans on TNF

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The boo birds were out early Thursday night as the Bengals took on the Texans.

The first drive ended in a punt.

And things didn't improve much from there.

The offensive struggles continued for Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati offense, as they were kept out of the end zone for the second week in a row.

Houston won by a score of 13-9 in rookie QB Deshaun Watson's first start. Watson rushed for a long TD in the contest.

The Bengals fell to 0-2. They take on the Packers on Sept. 24 in Green Bay.

