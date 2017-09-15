3 hospitalized in serious injury Northside crash

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries from a crash in Northside overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Two of them were severely hurt on Colerain Avenue near West Fork Road about 1:30 am. Friday, according to police.

All three were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. They respond to auto collisions when victims have life-threatening or fatal injuries, in addition to most accidents along the interstates.

Colerain Avenue was shut down for about two hours while they investigated.

The road has since reopened.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once police release more information.

