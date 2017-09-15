Police investigate Camp Washington shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting reported in Camp Washington late Thursday.

Officers said they were called to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Massachusetts Avenue about 11:30 p.m.

A victim was not found, they said.

Then, a 45-year-old man who was shot arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was brought there by someone other than first responders, according to police.

The man was moved to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His age and condition were not immediately released.

