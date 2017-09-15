Sheriff: Driver, 89, killed in Anderson Twp crash had medical emergency

An 89-year-old driver died in a head-on crash late Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they believe John Previty had a medical emergency before he lost control of his vehicle in the 2600 block of Bartels Road about 9 p.m.

His 2007 Honda Civic crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1999 Acura TL head-on, according to the sheriff's office.

Previty and the 17-year-old female driver of the Acura were trapped in their vehicles.

Fire crews extricated them and transported them to hospitals.

Previty was pronounced dead at Mercy Anderson Hospital.

The juvenile was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, sheriff's officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

