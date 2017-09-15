Fog, crashes slow morning commute - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fog, crashes slow morning commute

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A 5-vehicle crash in heavy fog is slowing the commute on U.S. 50 in Addyston Friday morning. (Provided by Addyston police) A 5-vehicle crash in heavy fog is slowing the commute on U.S. 50 in Addyston Friday morning. (Provided by Addyston police)
LOCKLAND, OH (FOX19) -

Fog and crashes are slowing the morning commute Friday.

Dense fog is shrouding parts of Greater Cincinnati, reducing visibility for some motorists north of the Ohio River.

Crashes also have highways like northbound Interstate 75 at a dead stop near the Shepherd Lane exit in Lockland.

The left lane is blocked, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported, but this crash has traffic to a near standstill.

The drive also is slow at:

  • Southbound I-71/75 at Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky
  • Northbound I-71 at Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash
  • WB I-275 at Five Mile Road in Anderson Township

On U.S. 52, Addyston police said they responded to a five-vehicle crash in the fog.

