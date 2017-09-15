Fog, crashes slow morning commute

A 5-vehicle crash in heavy fog is slowing the commute on U.S. 50 in Addyston Friday morning. (Provided by Addyston police)

Fog and crashes are slowing the morning commute Friday.

Dense fog is shrouding parts of Greater Cincinnati, reducing visibility for some motorists north of the Ohio River.

Fog settling in as morning commute heads into busiest time

It's heavy on west side by I-74 and Colerain Ave, also seeing some Downtown pic.twitter.com/x3vCqYB3yf — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 15, 2017

Crashes also have highways like northbound Interstate 75 at a dead stop near the Shepherd Lane exit in Lockland.

The left lane is blocked, a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported, but this crash has traffic to a near standstill.

Traffic is completely stopped right now on 75 NB at Davis Street before Lincoln Hts exit @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/J6Gszhgsa1 — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 15, 2017

The drive also is slow at:

Southbound I-71/75 at Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky

Northbound I-71 at Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash

WB I-275 at Five Mile Road in Anderson Township

On U.S. 52, Addyston police said they responded to a five-vehicle crash in the fog.

5 car auto accident in the fog US 50 @ Kibby pic.twitter.com/nh8nGd0tMu — AddystonPD (@AddystonPD) September 15, 2017

