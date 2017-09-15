Sharonville police chief put on administrative leave amid probe

Sharonville Police Chief Aaron Blasky is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into "an internal personnel matter," the mayor said Friday.

Blasky, 50, was put on leave Wednesday while the law firm of Frost, Brown, Todd investigates, Mayor Kevin Hardman said.

Hardman said it seemed more appropriate for an outside party to investigate rather than the city's human resources employees since this relates to the police chief.

"We wanted to have a neutral party come in and take a look and tell us what they find," Hardman said.

At this point, he said he didn’t think the allegations rose to the criminal level.

Sharonville Police Services Commander Jim Nesbit is the acting chief until further notice.

Blasky could not be immediately reached for comment.

He has been the police chief four years.

