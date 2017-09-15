Sharonville police chief put on administrative leave amid probe

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.Full Story >
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.Full Story >
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.Full Story >
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.Full Story >
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.Full Story >
