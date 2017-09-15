Just in time for Fall: Calvin Klein is selling a confusing $2,000 see-through sweater

Forget dude rompers, there's a new fashion trend oddity.

There's a sweater Calvin Klein is trying to make happen, or just troll us with, which has thick wool arms that could be cozy and warm.

But the body? It's sheer, mesh and see-through. Winter is coming, and that might not be ideal. But it's certainly a talker.

The cost? $2,165 big ones. That's not a typo - over two thousand dollars!

But Calvin Klein will throw you a bone: free shipping.

Do you want this in your cold-weather wardrobe? Or is it just safer to stick with hoodies and flannels?

