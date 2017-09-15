Crash shuts down part of NB I-71 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash shuts down part of NB I-71

A crash closed down Northbound I-71 past State Route 561 just before Norwood Friday afternoon according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, drivers are advised to seek an alternative route. 

It is unclear how long traffic will be halted. 

