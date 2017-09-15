Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is closed after a crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is closed after a crash

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation) (Provided, Ohio Department of Transportation)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway past U.S.-127 has closed down the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story. 

Part of Northbound I-71 is also shutdown

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly