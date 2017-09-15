Eastbound Ronald Reagan and Northbound I-71 are opening back up - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Eastbound Ronald Reagan and Northbound I-71 are opening back up

After two separate incidents, Northbound I-71 and Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway are opening back up. 

The right lane of the Ronald Reagan Highway has reopened after a crash shut the eastbound side down around 1:30 p.m.

Interstate 71 has reopened after a crash near the Norwood Lateral closed the northbound lanes after 1 p.m. 

