Bengals fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Zampese after rough start to the season

The Bengals have fired Offensive Coordinator Ken Zampese after one of the team’s worst offensive starts in franchise history through two games.

Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Bill Lazor will be Zampese’s immediate replacement.

“Ken Zampese has done a tremendous job for us for my 15 years here, and I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach. But I feel it best for the football team to breathe new life into the offense, and that’s why I am making the change," Head coach Marvin Lewis said in a written statement Friday.

"Bill Lazor has great experience in the league and as a coordinator, and I feel Bill can progress our offense the way we need. We have a lot of talent on offense, and we need to keep working to take full advantage of the personnel we have.”

The Bengals, in their 13-9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night, became the first team in the NFL since 1939 to have zero touchdowns in their first two games at home.

Zampese was promoted to OC last season with Hue Jackson taking the head coaching job in Cleveland. The Bengals went 6-11-1 with Zampese calling the plays over the last two seasons.

