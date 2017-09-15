Man indicted in death of Newport Schools employee turns self in

A man charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Newport Schools employee has turned himself in. (Source: WXIX)

A man charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Newport Schools employee has turned himself in.

Marquil Brooks tuned himself into authorities Friday after being indicted by a Kenton County grand jury Thursday. Brooks had been charged in the death of Kelly Cocagne, who was shot in August.

Officers found Cocagne, 38, shot in the torso after responding to her home in the 1800 block of Holman Avenue. Cocagne was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Cocagne was a Newport Intermediate School instructional assistant. The school released a statement at the time of her death:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out tonight to the loved ones of Kelly Cocagne, a bright and inspiring young woman who was just beginning her career in education. Our entire Newport Independent Schools family -- teachers, students, staff and parents -- mourn this senseless tragedy. Kelly was a dedicated professional and tremendous person who will be deeply missed."

It’s not clear what the relationship was between Cocagne and Brooks. Police have not commented on the circumstances or events leading up to the shooting.

If convicted, Brooks faces anywhere from five to 15 years in prison.

