Student arrested at Lebanon school after allegedly bringing in knives

A student was arrested on Friday at Lebanon High School for allegedly bringing knives to school, according to the school district.

Students reported the suspect after hearing about the knives, after an investigation by the school officials, multiple knives were found in the suspect's possession.

It is unclear what the suspect's intention was with the weapons or how many they had. No students or staff were harmed.

Lebanon City School District says two other students are being disciplined for their involvement.

The school district did not release information about the student's arrest until late Friday afternoon, saying the information was embargoed, meaning the arrest was not intended to be reported on earlier in the day. FOX19 NOW did not agree to an embargo.

The district was unable to respond to a request for comment.

