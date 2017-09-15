Jolt Cola is coming back

Jolt Cola is back.

Launched in 1985, Jolt Cola's slogan "all the sugar and twice the caffeine" made it a big hit with anyone looking for a quick boost, and became particularly popular among the '80s gamer and hacker crowd.

Throughout the years, it went through a series of re-brands, but failed to hang onto its popularity. Now, the brand is going back to its roots with a return to the old-school style can, logo, and the original formula, which contains 50g of sugar and 160mg of caffeine (more than three times as much as you'll find in a similar sized Coke).

New 16oz cans of the amber-colored energy drink will be available exclusively at Dollar General stores in Sept.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.