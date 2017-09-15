Mother injured during building collapse gets new, handicap-accessible home

It has almost been a year since a northern Kentucky mom was seriously hurt while chaperoning a school field trip.

Valerie McNamara was walking on the sidewalk in Covington when a building collapsed, burying her under rubble. Now, the community is coming together to help her family with a new home.

The family broke ground on the new project Friday. During the event, there were a lot of smiles, laughs, even a few tears as Sutter Homes revealed plans to help build a new home for the McNamara family.

"When one of our own is injured while doing something selfless we rise up," said Lynn Sutter, co-owner of Sutter Homes.

The family says the community support is what has helped them get through the year.

"You really do take for granted people who are injured in accidents like this. You think they're in a wheel chair things are a little bit harder but when you live it it's a completely different story," said Bryan McNamara, whose wife was injured during the building collapse.

When Valerie McNamara was pulled from the pile of rubble in Covington this past September, her family wasn't sure she'd pull through. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and broke all of her ribs, plus several bones.

Her husband said when doctors see her recovery now, they say she's a miracle.

She still has a long way to go, however. Her new life in a wheelchair has caused struggles getting around their home.

"She can make it through three rooms in our current home," said Bryan McNamara, adding she now sleeps in the dining room.

When Sutter Homes heard about her story they wanted to help so they teamed up with others in the community to build a state of the art handicap-accessible home that she can get around with ease.

Bryan McNamara says this will be a life-changer.

"It's independence. It's what everybody wants. You just want to take care of yourself. You don't want people taking care of you so this home opens up a lot of possibilities for our family," he said.

Valerie McNamara didn't want to speak at Friday's event, but the family says they are so grateful and thankful for everyone who has supported them.

Construction is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2018.

