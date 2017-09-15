19-teen-year-old arrested after Metro Bus stabbing

A 19-year-old is behind bars after brutally stabbing a 16-year-old victim six times on a Metro Bus.

Anthony Booker was arrested Friday evening by Cincinnati police.

The stabbing happened Aug. 29. Police say he challenged the victim to a fist fight and then pulled out a knife, nearly killing him.

Booker should be arraigned Saturday morning.

