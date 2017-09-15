2 arrested after post-Bengals game parking lot scrap

There was a parking lot fight after the Bengals game Thursday. (Source: WXIX)

Two men were arrested in the parking lot after Thursday's Bengals game. Witnesses say they jumped out of their truck and beat a person to the ground.

So how did this all start?

The victim, 57, of North Bend, was bumped into by a dark colored truck Thursday in Lot 1. He told police he was first hit around 11:30 p.m.

According to police and witnesses, the victim hit the windshield, and that's when the two men jumped out and attacked.

Witnesses said he was bleeding on the ground as the two men hit and kicked him.

"He's a great guy, I've never seen (him) in a bad mood," said the victim's neighbor Joe Bonner. "He is always a wonderful neighbor. He is not a guy looking to pick a fight. So I can't say anything other than that's just awful."

FOX19 NOW attempted to get a hold of the victim to check on his condition but we were unable to reach him at his home.

The Bengals did respond, saying:

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information. When we feel confident we have a clear understanding of what happened, we will take appropriate action."

All three involved were season ticket-holding Bengals fans.

