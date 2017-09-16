Police investigating homicide in South Lebanon - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police investigating homicide in South Lebanon

Steve Beynon
LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Lebanon.

One person was killed and another was injured at 59 W. Broadway Street Friday evening, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

It is unclear what the extent of the surviving victim's injuries are. 

Police say their is no suspect and the investigation is on going. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available. 

