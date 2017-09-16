Marburg bridge in east Hyde Park reopens

The Marburg bridge is once again bridging the gap between East Hyde Park and Oakley.

“It’s kind of separated the community,” Councilwoman Amy Murray said. “People that are on this side of the bridge, the northern side, have not been able to walk to the south side and people go and use the park at East Hyde Park, walk around and enjoy. So, this kind of reunites the whole community together.”

The bridge has been closed for the last six months for construction. Murray said the bridge was used by 40,000 people each day before it was closed on March 20.

The construction didn’t come without some controversy as area businesses were impacted by the extended closure.

“We did see an impact to the businesses in East Hyde Park,” Murray said. “It’s been difficult for them, businesses are down a little and so it’s nice that it’s opened.”

“I think the city did the best job that they could and making sure that everybody was kept safe and making sure that the neighborhood kept moving but you know, as anything, it definitely put a damper on our business,” Coffee Emporium’s Eileen Schwab said.

Dozens showed up for Saturday afternoon’s ribbon cutting ceremony and the bridge reopened to traffic at about 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.