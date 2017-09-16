Fundraiser held for 'Superbubz' battling cancer

A local superhero is putting up a super fight against cancer. Family and friends gathered Saturday to support 6-year-old Walter Herbert, better known as "Superbubz."

"Superbubz" has Stage 4 neuroblastoma, one of the more common forms of childhood cancer. He was diagnosed just two years ago.

Supporters gathered at the Public House for a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

"We are blessed to have an incredible amount of people to come out and just join us for the celebration of Bubz." said his father, Wally Herbert. "We definitely know that this bringing about a change people are going to be more aware of childhood cancer."

His parents said it's important to bring awareness to childhood cancer. They've been around parents who are going through the same battle with their kids.

"So this is my chance to give back to the community as well and this is a huge chance to make a giant impact on the world," Herbert said.

Bubzs' parents have had much support from family and friends through this battle. Support that allows them to stay strong for Bubz. Support that allow for moments like these, moments of comfort when the roads ahead get rough.

"I just told him I loved him and I said everybody is here for you and your going to make a difference in this world," Herbert said.

There is a Facegbook page chronicling his journey, Fight with Superbubz.

