Fundraiser held for 'Superbubz' battling cancer

Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.Full Story >
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.Full Story >
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.Full Story >
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.Full Story >
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.Full Story >
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.Full Story >
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.Full Story >
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.Full Story >
No one was home when the attack started, and when emergency crews arrived to help the driver, the gate was closed.Full Story >
No one was home when the attack started, and when emergency crews arrived to help the driver, the gate was closed.Full Story >