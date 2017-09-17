Suspects on-the-run after Madeira shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Suspects on-the-run after Madeira shooting

MADEIRA, OH (FOX19) -

Madeira police are looking for two suspects in a shooting that happened Sunday morning. 

One man was hospitalized after being shot at an apartment in the area of Madeira Pines Drive and Shawnee Road around 9 a.m.

Police say the two suspects are believed to be a man and woman driving a red 2006 Infiniti with and Ohio license plate: HBU-1087.

Authorities say the pair should be considered armed and dangerous. 

