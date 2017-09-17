Hanover woman arrested after burglary investigation

The Indiana State Police arrested a Hanover woman for numerous charges related to a burglary investigation that began ten days ago.

The investigation began on Sept. 5, when police responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at 3812 of West Deer Bend Drive.

Police said cash, credit card numbers, and other items were stolen.

During the investigation, police received information that led to a search warrant being served at 3800 West Deer Bend Drive on Sept. 15.

During the search warrant, police located evidence which led to the arrest of 37-year-old Angela Edwards, who lives at the residence.

Edwards was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she was incarcerated pending her initial court appearance.

She was charged with burglary, fraud, identity deception, theft and possession of stolen property.

