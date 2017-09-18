1 dead in Evanston double shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating a double shooting and homicide in Evanston.

Two men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name and age were not immediately available.

The second victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition was not available.

Police searched for a suspect seen fleeing the area with a gun.

A representative from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office arrived on Rutland Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this story on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.