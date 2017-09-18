Benefit for 2 cancer-stricken deputies adds terminally ill Harrison officer

A benefit for two cancer-stricken Hamilton County deputy sheriffs will now include a terminally ill Harrison police officer.

Organizers added Officer Marvin Gambill to the Dec. 9 event for Deputy Mike Ware and Deputy Tony Kelly after learning Gambill, 56, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer that spread to his liver.

"Three great men need our help, and I will do anything for them during this terrible time," said Captain Rick Neville with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The benefit will be held at The Woodlands, 9870 Cilley Rd., Cleves.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets will cost $25 each for food, draft beer or soda.

There also will be live music, Bid n' Buy, Split the Pot, Barrel of Cheer and a Silent Auction.

Officer Gambill's diagnosis is similar to Deputy Ware's.

Deputy Ware 48, learned earlier this month the abdominal pain he suspected was an ulcer was really Stage 4 pancreas and liver cancer.

Both men are scheduled to meet with doctors Monday as they begin chemotherapy this week.

Deputy Kelly has been battling cancer for two years.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Mantel Cell Lymphoma in 2015.

During a recent doctor's visit, he learned his cancer has spread to his lymph nodes, stomach and liver, according to sheriff's officials.

"He is still in the process of paying off chemotherapy bills from his first diagnosis. Not only are his medical bills high, but he has other large debts such as sending his youngest son to private high school," reads Deputy Kelly's fundraising page, Generosity.com

"He is a 21-year veteran with the Hamilton Country Sheriff's Office, and has worked so hard for so long.

"Tony deserves a break. Please help us relieve some of the financial burdens that weigh on his mind during this difficult time. He needs to worry about spending time with his family and doing things that make him happy, not working and paying bills."

Benefit accounts have been established to help all three law enforcement officers pay for medical bills and other expenses:

Deputy Kelly's Generosity account has raised $1,825 toward a $10,000 goal

Ware's GoFundMe account has collected $7,010 toward a $20,000 goal.

Gambill's GoFundMe page has gathered $4,025 toward a $10,000 goal.

A "Blue Against Cancer" account also is now open for all three men at the Cincinnati Police Federal Credit Union, 959 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

In addition to the credit union's Queensgate location, there are branches in:

Colerain Township: 3550 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45251

Reading: 9231 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215

