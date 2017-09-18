Benefit for 2 cancer-stricken deputies adds terminally ill Harrison officer

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.Full Story >
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.
