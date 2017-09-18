Conjoined twins delivered at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Elijah and Isaac Kroeger were born Sept. 5 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. (Go Fund Me)

Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Heather and Jason Kroeger of North Carolina were advised to travel to the Queen City to have the babies because the hospital near their home in the Winston-Salem area is not equipped to handle their situation, according to a Go Fund Me page set up by local friends.

Heather Kroeger learned at the end of her first trimester they were conjoined. They were born Sept. 5.

The Jesuit couple has five other children who range in age from 17 to 4. Friends in North Carolina gave them $500 for gas money and gift cards for food to help their family get here.

Jesuits in Cincinnati provided immediate shelter and care during their first few days in Cincinnati and continue to try to raise money for them.

The Kroegers were advised several times throughout the pregnancy to abort "these two little precious souls," according to their GoFundMe page, but they rejected that.

"To us, it wasn't an option," said Jason Kroeger.

Local Jesuits started the GoFundMe page and continue to solicit donations to help the Kroegers and twins with extensive medical costs, lodging, food, travel and other family needs.

Heather Kroeger remains here with her babies while Jason Kroger has returned to North Carolina to work and be with their older high schools son.

"Friends, we cannot see what God sees. Nor can we always understand the 'hows' and 'whys,'" the GoFundMe page reads. "This family has inspired so many of us with their trust in God and love for these babies."

