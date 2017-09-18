Officers are 'close to walking out' as another D5 cop is diagnosed with cancer, FOP leaders says

Cops keep list on the D5 wall of coworkers who were diagnosed with cancer. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

Another District 5 police officer has been diagnosed with cancer, the latest in a long string of current and past officers who have fallen ill, according to the police union president.

Sgt. Dan Hils said he is holding a press conference in front of District 5 headquarters on Ludlow Avenue Tuesday.

“Cancer again has struck another person in District 5,” Hils said Monday. “Officers are so upset about this they are close to walking out.”

Hils said he was “a little dumbfounded” by the news, expressing frustration that workers were still in the District 5 building despite plans to temporarily move some of them by Aug. 18.

“This was supposed to be done ten times over,” Hils said.

About 34 District 5 detectives and other non-patrol employees were scheduled to move out of the building, city records show.

The relocation plan was announced earlier this year, after a FOX19 NOW investigation into conditions and health concerns at District 5.

The police union president exclusively invited our cameras in for a top-to-bottom tour of the building in November.

Sgt. Hils pointed out issues including mold, spiders, a bed bug infestation, mice, a leaky roof and cramped quarters.

At least 30 past and present District 5 officers have been diagnosed with cancer, including several who have died, according to Hils. No one's cancer has been directly linked to the building.

The widow of a Cincinnati police specialist who worked at District 5 headquarters even filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging conditions at the building caused her husband's cancer and death.

In January, City Manager Harry Black recommended the city close District 5 after the FOX19 NOW investigation.

City officials repeatedly have insisted the current District 5 building has no environmental concerns and is no longer ideal due to lack of space.

District 5 covers Clifton, University Heights, Fairview/Clifton Heights, College Hill, Camp Washington, Mt. Airy, Northside, Spring Grove Village and Winton Hills. It also includes the University of Cincinnati.

Some District 5 officers might temporarily move into an old bank building in Camp Washington after initial plans to relocate them into the other police facility were scrapped over the summer.

City officials are in lease negotiations now, the police union leader said this week.

The employees were headed to the Youth Services Section building on Stock Street in neighboring Camp Washington, according to a memo written back in May by Black to City Council.

To make room for the District 5 workers, Youth Services officers were supposed to relocate Aug. 14 into the old District 3 police station on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, he wrote.

But that was nixed after concerns emerged over moving Youth Services out of Camp Washington.

Youth Services officers stayed put, remaining in a central location for the families they serve.

Meanwhile, officials including Chief Eliot Isaac, have worked over the past several weeks to secure another location, Hils said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to city and police officials for comment Monday. A city spokesman referred questions to the police department. A police spokeswoman indicated they would respond later in the day.

Last year the police union turned to FOX19 NOW for help after receiving complaints from District 5 officers - and after police administrators tried unsuccessfully for years to secure funding from the city for a new facility.

Council most recently rejected budgeting $17 million for a new headquarters in 2015.

Since concerns over District 5 came to light last fall, Black and other city officials repeatedly have insisted the current building has no environmental concerns and is no longer ideal due to lack of space.

Still, to move some District 5 officers out sooner, Black worked out an agreement with police to relocate some this summer.

For now, the city plans to completely renovate their now-vacant permit center on Central Avenue into a new District 5 headquarters.

It would cost $7 million to $10 million and open in 2019, city records show.

At 28,000-square feet, the permit center is nearly three times the size of the current District 5 building on Ludlow Avenue.

But Hils has said he doesn't think the permit center is the best location for a new District 5 headquarters, noting that it costs so much to renovate, the city might as well build a new facility designed for a police headquarters.

There is no known link between the District 5 and the cancer diagnosis.

Marc Mezibov, the lawyer for the CPD widow, said it's not clear yet what's making past and present District 5 officers sick but it's clear there is a problem.

"The number of people who work or who have worked at District 5 getting cancer is disappropriate with the cancer rates in the area," he said

Nationally, one in two men and one in three women will develop cancer in their lifetime, according to data from the U.S. National Cancer Institute. One in four men will be diagnosed with cancers they have a risk of dying from; one in five women will.

