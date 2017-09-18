Colin Kaepernick (probably) won't become a Bengal, but the rumors are there

According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.Full Story >
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.Full Story >
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.Full Story >
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.Full Story >
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.Full Story >
