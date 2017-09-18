Colin Kaepernick (probably) won't become a Bengal, but the rumors are there

The Cincinnati Bengals recently fired the offensive coordinator. If offensive struggles (such as not yet finding the end zone in the 2017 season) were to continue, could that mean a change at head coach? Quarterback?

Apparently, there have been murmurs of Colin Kaepernick's name in the Bengals locker room.

With plenty of Bengals thinking Andy Dalton is on a short leash, Colin Kaepernick's name emerges in the locker room https://t.co/2dyQnO6vH7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 17, 2017

To be fair, when a team enters Week 3 of the NFL season without a touchdown, there are plenty of murmurs about all kinds of things. (See: Cincinnati back up QB AJ McCarron.)

Time for A.J. McCarron. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 15, 2017

AJ Green airing his grievances to AJ McCarron....and anyone else that'll listen — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 15, 2017

Time to bench Dalton for McCarron. This is pathetic — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 15, 2017

With a tough opponent in the Green Bay Packers next week, things may get worse before they get better for the Bengals. But if Kaepernick were to take NFL snaps this season, does a loss to Green Bay mean those snaps would take place in a black and orange tiger-striped uniform?

Of course not (especially if Dalton and McCarron are healthy), writes the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Meanwhile, Kaep remains without work. Skill is very much not the issue, it seems, as highlighted by this absurd list of 20 free-agent quarterbacks signed ahead of him published in June by FOX Sports.

Kaep reportedly says he's ready.

