ODOT says Western Hills Viaduct is safe after photos cause alarm on social media

A photo of the cracks in the Western Hills Viaduct made its rounds on social media in January and again in September. Officials say the bridge is safe. (FOX19 NOW)

Conditions of the deteriorating Western Hills Viaduct have been a familiar topic among Cincinnatians for years.

Over the weekend, photos of the heavily traveled roadway circulated on social media, showing what appears to be the bridge bending and large gashes in its concrete.

Pictures of the viaduct's questionable condition also made the rounds in January, making a number of people nervous about the safety of their commute.

However, the Ohio Department of Transportation says that the bridge is inspected yearly and may appear “broken” but the spalling is as-designed.

“The back of the barrier and outside edge of the deck is spalling concrete with age, but is not a significant structural concern,” Brian Cunningham, a spokesman with ODOT said. “If we see potentially loose concrete over traffic, we remove it. Other than that issue, the bridge is functioning as it was designed.”

But that doesn't mean the viaduct isn't in need of massive repair or a total replacement, a federal report by the URS says the viaduct has been classified structurally deficient due to ongoing deterioration and functionally obsolete. Data from The American Road and Transportation Builders Association says the Western Hills Viaduct has been structurally deficient for years.

The city says the viaduct is reaching the end of its life due to worsening condition, encased steel members being difficult to properly inspect and geometry does not meet current standards.

It isn’t just a crummy looking bridge that has some people skittish traveling back and forth from Cincinnati's west side. In July, the viaduct had to shut down after concrete from the upper deck struck a driver’s windshield.

A replacement is planned for the Western Hills Viaduct in 2025 but securing the whopping $300 million for the project is a big challenge. In most cases, state and localities need to supply only 20 percent of the cost for projects involving federal funds, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

In August, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Toss Portune unveiled a potential funding plan:

• Ask voters to extend the 5-year, quarter-cent sales tax that now pays for renovations to Union Terminal, turning it into a public infrastructure tax. The tax expires in 2019 and brings in roughly $41 million a year.

• Raise the auto license fee which would be up to commissioners and subject to referendum. Ohio's most recent budget allowed counties to raise the fee per car by up to $5 per year for road improvements. At $5, it would bring in an estimated $4 million a year.

Right now, maintaining the 84-year-old viaduct costs taxpayers $1 million a year.

One of President Donald Trump's key campaign promises was to spearhead a $1 trillion infrastructure initiative to rebuild the nation's roads, tunnels and bridges. In June, the president pitched his infrastructure plan in Cincinnati, but details were scarce and he made no mention of any Tri-State bridges by name. So far, the administration has offered few details on its infrastructure plans, aside from a six-page fact sheet slipped into their 2018 budget proposal.

