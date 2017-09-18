Amazon's new fulfillment center will bring 1,000 jobs to SW Ohio

Amazon.com, Inc. has announced plans to open its fourth Ohio fulfillment center in Monroe, which will create more than 1,000 full-time positions.

Monroe is a city of about 13,000 in between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The company operates such centers in Etna, Obetz, and most recently North Randall, a Cleveland suburb.

The company says including these 1,000 new jobs, it will employee more than 7,000 in the state.

Associates at the one-million-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as sports equipment, gardening tools, and pet food.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive hourly wages and a benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

