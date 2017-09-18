Police: Man attempted child kidnapping in Golf Manor - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: Man attempted child kidnapping in Golf Manor

GOLF MANOR, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati man is accused of trying to kidnap a child in Golf Manor Saturday.

Jessie Woodard Jr., 37, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed and tried to coax a child at the 6400 block of Wiehe Road and tried to move them toward another location. 

According to police, a witness intervened and separated Woodard from the child, who was under 13-years-old.
 

