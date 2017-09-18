Volunteer firefighter's 'dog' comments warrant firing, says local NAACP president

A volunteer firefighter for Franklin Township was recently suspended for racist remarks posted to Facebook. Now, the president of NAACP Middletown is calling for him to be fired.

Franklin Township officials say they'll meet with Tyler Roysdon on Sept. 27 to discuss remarks such as this:

Roysdon has been suspended indefinitely. Township officials have said such behavior is not acceptable, adding they'll be able to provide more information after that Sept. 27 disciplinary hearing.

Roysdon has also been accused of posting to social media he'd consider saving a dog before saving a human being:

With public safety in mind, Dora Bronston, president of NAACP Middletown, has now taken to Facebook to call for Roysdon's firing:

Joei Frame Roysdon, who identified herself to FOX19 NOW as the firefighter's wife, has said her husband admitted he said things that were wrong and has apologized.

"Everyone deserves a second change and is also entitled to their own opinion," she said.

Below is the township's full statement:

This is not acceptable behavior for a township employee. As a rule all employees are given a closed door disciplinary hearing that gives them a chance to provide witnesses or evidence providing their innocence. We can provide more information after the hearing on September 27th.

