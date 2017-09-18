Police: Suspected Madeira home invaders arrested

Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of invading a Madeira woman's home at the 7300 block of Shawnee Run Road and shooting her earlier this summer.

In July, a woman, another adult and two children were held at gunpoint by two home invaders. After the woman got into a struggle with one of the suspects, she was shot in her lower leg.

The Madeira Police Department on Monday said Rosemary Kidd, 34, was arrested in Covington on September 8 and Derrick Jackon, 33, was taken into custody Saturday in Washington.

Kidd is incarcerated in the Hamilton County Justice Center and Jackson is awaiting an extradition hearing.

