Gas main break closes Tylersville at Pepper Pike

Tylersville Road is closed at Pepper Pike in West Chester after a gas main break on Monday.

According to West Chester Township, construction crews hit the line while performing utility work at Voice of America Park.

Motorists are advised to choose another travel route.

Night classes at Miami University Voice of America Learning Center will not be held due to the gas leak.

There is no word on how long Tylersville will be closed.

Anyone smelling the odor of gas, in homes or businesses, in the Tylersville Road area should call West Chester Township at 513-777-2231.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.