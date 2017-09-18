Juvenile struck, injured by vehicle in Florence

A juvenile was injured after being struck by a vehicle near Florence on Monday.

Police said around 4 p.m., the juvenile was struck near the intersection of Aero Parkway and Turfway Road.

Anderson Carter, 11, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was struck by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Jeffrey Clark of Burlington, KY.

Police said it appears Carter was running or training with members of his school running team when he stepped out in traffic and in front of the vehicle.

The collision is still being investigated.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.