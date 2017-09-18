Police investigating 2 shootings, 1 fatal near Xavier University on same day

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting near Xavier University Monday night.

This shooting follows a double shooting and a homicide that occurred early Monday morning just one block away.

According to police, the second shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clarion in Evanston.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to UC Medical Center. Their injuries are unknown.

Just before 1 a.m., two men were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Rutland Avenue, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, which is just blocks from Xavier University.

Police identified the deceased man as Cortez Boston, 26.

The second victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was shot in the buttocks and groin and listed in serious condition.

Police said they are looking for suspects in both incidents.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

