Middletown school staff member on leave after she was accused of using racial slur online

A Middletown elementary school staff member is on paid administrative leave after she was accused of using a racial slur on social media.



A Middletown City Schools spokesperson said the employee in question is Rebecca Montgomery. The school website indicates she works at Miller Ridge Elementary.



The investigation started after Montgomery allegedly posted a comment on a picture that a man had posted in a Middletown-based group. The photo showed a young African-American girl with the Winnie the Pooh character “Piglet” sitting on her head.



“The picture alone was very disturbing,” Jenny Glover-Wesby, a parent, said.



A comment on the photo appeared to show a woman named Rebecca Ellen writing “stealing for my group since we already a tigger on a n*****.”



“It was very, very, very racist,” Courtnee Arnold, a Middletown parent, said.



Fellow Facebook users immediately notified Middletown City Schools claiming that Rebecca Ellen on Facebook was Montgomery in real life – a special education teacher’s aide at Miller Ridge.



“It’s concerning because sometimes you get non-verbal students and you don’t know what they might be subject to,” Glover-Wesby said.



In response, district officials said that they have put Montgomery, a paraprofessional, on paid administrative leave while they investigate the complaints.



“She put herself in that situation and that profession where she has to be diverse, and she has to embrace all the students the same,” Glover-Wesby said. “Don’t look at color.”



The reaction on social media has been a firestorm made up of parents calling for Montgomery to be fired for being racist.



Others have showed support for Montgomery and said they believe she may have been hacked.



“It’s not right. It’s not right at all,” Arnold said. “I don’t mean to put needy kids on a pedestal, but they do need that extra love, that extra comfort, and from what she said, she’s not giving it.”



FOX19 NOW spoke with Montgomery. She said that she has been advised not to speak about the issue right now, but did state that she “is not racist” and that she “treats children equally.”



Montgomery’s fate will be determined by the outcome of the district’s investigation.

